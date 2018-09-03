Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Could start Wednesday

Manager Alex Cora mentioned Pomeranz as a possible starter for Wednesday's game against the Braves, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Pomeranz has been needed for a couple of long relief stints over the past 10 days and should be stretched out enough to give the Red Sox between 70 and 80 pitches. His most recent work came Friday when we threw 67 pitches and struck out six over four scoreless innings. The Red Sox have been encouraged to see an increase in his fastball velocity since his move to the bullpen.