Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Cruises to 10th win Wednesday

Pomeranz (10-4) allowed only one unearned run on three hits and five walks over 6.2 innings in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

It wasn't the left-hander's sharpest outing, but he kept Toronto's hitters off balance and the Red Sox turned three double plays behind him, snuffing out any chance at a rally. Pomeranz will take a 3.51 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Seattle.