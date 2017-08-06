Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Earns 11th victory Saturday
Pomeranz (11-4) allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight over 6.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the White Sox.
Pomeranz gave up a solo homer in the first inning, but was able to silence the White Sox bats during the remainder of his outing. He's held opponents to one or fewer earned runs in three of his last four starts to lower his ERA from 3.75 to 3.36, and overall he's been a strong fantasy option despite a 1.34 WHIP. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Yankees.
