Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Earns 12th win

Pomeranz (12-4) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 6.2 innings en route to a win over the Yankees on Saturday.

With that, Pomeranz has now won six straight decisions and nine of 10. He gave up a two-run homer to Gary Sanchez in the first inning and ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth, but he still easily outdueled Luis Severino in this one. Since walking nine batters over two starts near the end of July, Pomeranz has issued a total of four free passes in his last three starts, spanning 19.2 innings. The lefty lines up to face the Yankees again his next time out, this time at home.