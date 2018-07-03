Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Endures rocky rehab outing

Pomeranz (biceps) was tagged for five runs on four hits -- all home runs -- and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings Monday in his rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket.

Pomeranz tossed 56 pitches (34 strikes) in the rehab outing, his first game action since May 31 after being shut down for the past month with biceps tendinitis. The Red Sox will likely want to see Pomeranz build up to around 75-to-90 pitches and show far better command and control before activating him from the disabled list and inserting him into their rotation. The southpaw sported a 5.1 BB/9 and 1.7 HR/9 prior to landing on the DL and showed little evidence Monday that a turnaround is imminent.