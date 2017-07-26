Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Escapes with no-decision

Pomeranz allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over five innings in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Pomeranz put the Red Sox in an early hole when he served up a three-run home run to Seattle's Guillermo Heredia and left after throwing 105 pitches over five innings. The left-hander had been effective of late, having entered Tuesday's contest with a 4-0 record and 2.13 ERA over his previous seven starts. He's next scheduled to start Monday at home against the Indians.