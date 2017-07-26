Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Escapes with no-decision

Pomeranz allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over five innings in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Pomeranz put the Red Sox in an early hole when he served up a three-run home run to Seattle's Guillermo Heredia and left after throwing 105 pitches over five innings. The left-hander had been effective of late, having entered Tuesday's contest with a 4-0 record and 2.13 ERA over his previous seven starts. He's next scheduled to start Monday at home against the Indians.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast