Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Escapes with no-decision
Pomeranz allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over five innings in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
Pomeranz put the Red Sox in an early hole when he served up a three-run home run to Seattle's Guillermo Heredia and left after throwing 105 pitches over five innings. The left-hander had been effective of late, having entered Tuesday's contest with a 4-0 record and 2.13 ERA over his previous seven starts. He's next scheduled to start Monday at home against the Indians.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Cruises to 10th win Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Fans seven in no-decision Friday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Survives control issues Friday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Shines in win over Blue Jays•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Pitches through rain delay•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...