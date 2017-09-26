Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Experiencing decreasing velocity
Pomeranz has experienced a dip in velocity recently, Bill Ballou of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.
Pomeranz's decreased fastball velocity was all the buzz post-game Monday when the left-hander exited after two-plus innings, but manager John Farrell downplayed it, suggesting that the calendar and the number of innings thrown has more to do with it than anything physical. When velocity is down, a pitcher needs to locate and Pomeranz didn't do it Monday.
