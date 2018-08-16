Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Fails high-leverage test
Pomeranz allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to Philadelphia.
This was Pomeranz's third appearance as a reliever and first in what was deemed a high-leverage spot -- he entered with Boston down a run in the seventh inning. "I wanted to see how he, in a close game, put him in a high-leverage situation with a few switch-hitters and a lefty there to see how he reacted," manager Alex Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. "He threw the ball well in Baltimore, so we trust the guy." Pomeranz got into some good counts, throwing seven of eight first-pitch strikes, but was unable to put batters away. The left-hander said his mechanics have been off all year and feels he's blocking himself while throwing. In pitcher-speak, that means instead of delivering directly toward the plate, he's drifting toward one side of the plate, in this case it's the left side. The outing brought his ERA back up over six (6.34), and one wonders if he's of any value when pitching like this. The Red Sox have a roster decision to make Friday when second baseman Ian Kinsler (hamstring) is expected to be activated off the disabled list. Beyond that, pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) is closing in on a return. Pomeranz's roster spot may be in jeopardy.
