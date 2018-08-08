Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Fails to reach five innings
Pomeranz allowed two runs on four hits over 4.2 innings during Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Blue Jays. He did not factor in the decision while walking five with one strikeout.
Pomeranz threw only 44 of 84 pitches for strikes as he once again struggled with his control. The 29-year-old has an ugly 6.31 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 44:32 K:BB over 51.1 innings this season. Pomeranz may revert to a bullpen role for the near future with Chris Sale (shoulder) nearing a return from the disabled list and two scheduled off days next week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Available out of bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not assured of starting role•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Struggles in return from DL•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Activated, starting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set for start against Baltimore on Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...