Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Fails to reach five innings

Pomeranz allowed two runs on four hits over 4.2 innings during Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Blue Jays. He did not factor in the decision while walking five with one strikeout.

Pomeranz threw only 44 of 84 pitches for strikes as he once again struggled with his control. The 29-year-old has an ugly 6.31 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 44:32 K:BB over 51.1 innings this season. Pomeranz may revert to a bullpen role for the near future with Chris Sale (shoulder) nearing a return from the disabled list and two scheduled off days next week.