Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Finds his fix

Pomeranz threw a simulated game Tuesday and believes he's found the cause of his poor results over the last two starts, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. The left hander, who will start Saturday against the Braves, lasted just four innings in each of his last two starts while walking eight batters.

Pomeranz believes there's has been excessive rotation in his upper torso as he goes through his throwing motion. "Getting real rotational," said Pomeranz. "It's something exactly what I did last year, it's something that I've struggled with." The Red Sox pushed him back a few days in order to work on his mechanics, and Pomeranz is hopeful he's found the root cause of his troubles. He'll carry a 5.07 ERA and an opponent batting average of .302 into his start Saturday.