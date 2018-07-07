Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Goal to improve mechanics Saturday

Pomeranz (biceps) will be looking to improve his mechanics when he makes his second rehabilitation start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Pomeranz was rocked his last time out, giving up five runs and four home runs in 2.2 innings in his first rehab start. "He was off mechanic-wise," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "He felt fine afterward. Actually, he faced some good competition. ... But it was more about mechanics. His arm wasn't getting where he wanted as far as the breaking ball and also the fastball." The left-hander threw 56 pitches in his first rehab start and will likely bump that up to 70-75 pitch range. As important as pitch count will be getting up and down more times. The Red Sox are targeting four innings out of Pomeranz on Saturday.