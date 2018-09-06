Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Ineffective Wednesday

Pomeranz allowed five runs on three hits and two walks in a third of an inning in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Braves.

Five of the six batters Pomeranz faced reached base safely as the Braves seemingly put the game out of reach before Boston's madcap rally in later innings pulled out the win. For Pomeranz, it was a big step back after a string of encouraging performances and likely eliminates the possibility of the left-hander returning to the starting rotation. At this point, a spot on the postseason roster may be jeopardy. He could make a spot start over the final weeks of the season to give a rotation regular a break, but the bullpen will be his main role for the rest of the season.