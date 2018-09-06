Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Ineffective Wednesday
Pomeranz allowed five runs on three hits and two walks in a third of an inning in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Braves.
Five of the six batters Pomeranz faced reached base safely as the Braves seemingly put the game out of reach before Boston's madcap rally in later innings pulled out the win. For Pomeranz, it was a big step back after a string of encouraging performances and likely eliminates the possibility of the left-hander returning to the starting rotation. At this point, a spot on the postseason roster may be jeopardy. He could make a spot start over the final weeks of the season to give a rotation regular a break, but the bullpen will be his main role for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Could start Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Strong relief effort in loss•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Fails high-leverage test•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Picks up win in relief•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Moved to bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...