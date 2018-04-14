Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Joining rotation next week

Pomeranz (forearm) will join the big-league rotation at some point next week, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

He logged 5.1 innings in a rehab start Friday, so if he returns on normal rest he would start Wednesday on the road against the Angels, but the exact return date has not yet been confirmed. Hopefully that news comes down before weekly lineups lock, but in the event that it does not, it still sounds like he can be deployed next week.