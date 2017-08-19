Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Leaves with back spasms
Pomeranz left Friday's game against the Yankees after just 65 pitches with back spasms, Scott Lauber of ESPN reports.
Pomeranz was replaced on the mound by Brandon Workman after tossing 3.1 shutout innings with four hits allowed and four strikeouts. He has been forced to leave multiple starts early this year but has managed to make it back without missing a start every time. It will remain to be seen if this will be the case again; consider Pomeranz day-to-day until we hear more.
