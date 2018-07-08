Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Makes second rehab start
Pomeranz (biceps) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out one over three innings in a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
This was Pomeranz's second rehab start, and the results were much improved from his first one. Five soft singles replaced the four home runs he allowed in his first rehab start. The hope was that the left-hander could last four innings, but the pitch count built up over three innings, so the PawSox had him throw another 10-12 pitches in the bullpen following his departure. That puts Pomeranz in line to throw five innings or more when he makes his next start.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Goal to improve mechanics Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Endures rocky rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set for rehab assignment next week•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Simulated game scheduled for Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Bullpen session expected Monday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Throws off mound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start