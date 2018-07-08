Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Makes second rehab start

Pomeranz (biceps) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out one over three innings in a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.

This was Pomeranz's second rehab start, and the results were much improved from his first one. Five soft singles replaced the four home runs he allowed in his first rehab start. The hope was that the left-hander could last four innings, but the pitch count built up over three innings, so the PawSox had him throw another 10-12 pitches in the bullpen following his departure. That puts Pomeranz in line to throw five innings or more when he makes his next start.