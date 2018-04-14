Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: May return next week
Pomeranz (forearm) allowed two runs on four hits over 5.1 innings in his rehab appearance with Double-A Portland on Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Pomeranz illustrated better control -- he walked six in his first rehab appearance Sunday -- but still issued three walks Friday for Portland. The 29-year-old seems likely to return to the Red Sox starting rotation sometime in the back half of next week after a pair of tuneup appearances in the minors.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Tabbed for next rehab start Friday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Unphased by command issues Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Ticketed for Triple-A start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Pitches in minor-league game•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Placed on DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...