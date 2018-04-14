Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: May return next week

Pomeranz (forearm) allowed two runs on four hits over 5.1 innings in his rehab appearance with Double-A Portland on Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pomeranz illustrated better control -- he walked six in his first rehab appearance Sunday -- but still issued three walks Friday for Portland. The 29-year-old seems likely to return to the Red Sox starting rotation sometime in the back half of next week after a pair of tuneup appearances in the minors.