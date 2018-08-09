Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Moved to bullpen
Pomeranz will transition to a relief role as Brian Johnson takes his place in the rotation, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Pomeranz failed to impress the organization during his past three starts after coming off the disabled list in late July, during which he's logged a pedestrian 5.02 ERA and 1.74 WHIP with an 8:11 K:BB across 14.1 innings. Expect to see the left-hander utilized in low-leverage spots moving forward, though he could rejoin the rotation should additional injuries arise to the Red Sox's staff.
