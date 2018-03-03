Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: MRI reveals flexor strain

An MRI revealed Pomeranz is dealing with a flexor strain in his left forearm, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Pomeranz suffered the injury during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. The encouraging news is the southpaw doesn't seem particularly worried about what is being described as a "mild" strain. "I'm not worried. I feel a lot better today," Pomeranz said Saturday. It's still unclear how long the issue will keep him sidelined at this point, but a timetable will likely emerge in the next couple days.