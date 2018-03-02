Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not concerned about elbow

Pomeranz (forearm) says his level of concern for his elbow injury is "very low", Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pomeranz was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals with forearm tightness but claims that the decision was merely precautionary. He has dealt with forearm issues in previous springs but has managed to start at least 30 games in each of the past two seasons. The diagnosis of forearm tightness often foreshadows serious injury, but Pomeranz's lack of concern suggests that the issue may not be as bad as initially feared. More should become clear after further tests.