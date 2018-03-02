Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not concerned about elbow
Pomeranz (forearm) says his level of concern for his elbow injury is "very low", Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Pomeranz was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals with forearm tightness but claims that the decision was merely precautionary. He has dealt with forearm issues in previous springs but has managed to start at least 30 games in each of the past two seasons. The diagnosis of forearm tightness often foreshadows serious injury, but Pomeranz's lack of concern suggests that the issue may not be as bad as initially feared. More should become clear after further tests.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Out with forearm tightness•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Avoids arbitration•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Tabbed as Game 2 starter•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Picks up 17th win•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not guaranteed to start Saturday•
-
12-team Rotisserie Auction
The first-round prices were extremely high in this Rotisserie auction, so several teams had...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts in 2018
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Spring Takes: Harvey, Andujar impress
Our Scott White discusses an encouraging first outing for forgotten man Matt Harvey and some...
-
Duda limits Royals sleepers
The Kansas City Royals added Lucas Duda to the lineup, which might make their offense slightly...
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.