Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not expected back by Opening Day
Pomeranz (forearm) was not listed in manager Alex Cora's expected Opening Day rotation, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
Cora listed Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, Brian Johnson, and Hector Velazquez as his expected rotation to start the season, but noted that Pomeranz and Steven Wright had a chance to be ready by Opening Day. Pomeranz has recently resumed his throwing program after suffering a flexor strain on March 2 and is reportedly making progress. He has stated that he believes he'll be ready by the start of the season, but the team apparently disagrees.
