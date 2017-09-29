Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not guaranteed to start Saturday
Pomeranz may not make his scheduled start Saturday if the Red Sox clinch the AL East on Friday night, Ian Browne of MLB.com suggests.
Manager John Farrell did not explicitly say that Pomeranz would be scratched from Saturday's start if the Red Sox win Friday, but it would make sense if that decision was made in that scenario, particularly with Pomeranz not having his typical velocity his last time out. A final call on Pomeranz's status will be made either after Friday's contest or at some point Saturday morning.
