Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not starting Wednesday
Hector Velazquez, and not Pomeranz, will start Wednesday against the Braves, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager Alex Cora was considering giving the start to Pomeranz, but said he likes the way the left-hander is throwing out of the bullpen. Pomeranz could be used as a multi-inning reliever Wednesday depending on how long Velazquez goes.
