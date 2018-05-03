Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Notches first win Wednesday

Pomeranz (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday against the Royals, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks across six innings while striking out three.

While it wasn't the prettiest performance, Wednesday was a nice step forward for Pomeranz, who notched his first win and quality start of the season after allowing seven runs across 8.2 innings in his first two starts. The southpaw struggled early on in this one, allowing all three runs in the first two innings, but he was able to settle in and blank the Royals over the next four frames. He now owns a 6.14 ERA and 1.70 WHIP through 14.2 innings. Pomeranz will look to build off Wednesday's quality effort in his next start, which is set for a tough matchup against the Yankees on Tuesday.