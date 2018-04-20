Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Officially reinstated from disabled list
Pomeranz (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's start against Oakland, Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Pomeranz will face no restrictions during his 2018 debut after missing the first few weeks of the season due to a forearm flexor strain. The left-hander appeared in two minor-league rehab outings, most recently tossing five innings with Double-A Portland last Friday. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Marcus Walden to Triple-A Pawtucket.
