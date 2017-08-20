Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Optimistic to make next start
Pomeranz (back) is optimistic he'll make his next scheduled start Wednesday, Bill Ballou of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.
Pomeranz left Friday's start early after 4.1 innings due to back spasms on his right side near the belt line. We'll learn more about the left-hander's availability when he performs his between-starts throwing Monday.
