Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Optimistic to make next start

Pomeranz (back) is optimistic he'll make his next scheduled start Wednesday, Bill Ballou of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

Pomeranz left Friday's start early after 4.1 innings due to back spasms on his right side near the belt line. We'll learn more about the left-hander's availability when he performs his between-starts throwing Monday.

