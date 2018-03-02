Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Out with forearm tightness

Pomeranz was pulled from Friday's game against St. Louis with forearm tightness, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

"Forearm tightness" is often the initial diagnosis made public before an eventual Tommy John surgery. Pomeranz suffered a late-season drop in velocity in 2017, a common indicator of an impending serious arm injury. The signs don't look good. Pomeranz could be set to miss most or all of the 2018 season, though the exact severity of the issue won't be clear until further tests are performed.