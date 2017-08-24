Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Outduels Kluber on Wednesday
Pomeranz (13-4) got the win in Wednesday's victory over Cleveland, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings and giving up two hits and four walks while striking out nine.
The lefty matched Corey Kluber goose egg for goose egg through four innings until Mitch Moreland touched up the 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner for a solo shot in the top of the fifth, giving Pomeranz and the Red Sox bullpen a lead they wouldn't relinquish. He's now won seven straight decisions, with his last loss coming June 11 to the Tigers, and will look to make it eight straight Monday in Toronto.
