Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Pain-free and resuming throwing program
Pomeranz is pain-free following a re-evaluation of his forearm and is expected to resume his throwing program, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pomeranz was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals with forearm tightness, which is often the first sign of a more serious injury. He insisted he wasn't concerned, though, and it appears that he was right. He was diagnosed with a flexor strain and a re-evaluation confirmed that there was no serious injury. Depending on how quickly he resumes his throwing program, he could be ready by the start of the season or soon thereafter.
More News
