Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Picks up 17th win
Pomeranz gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings Saturday against the Astros en route to picking up his 17th win of the season.
The Red Sox clinched the AL East title with this win, so Chris Sale will not pitch Sunday, and will instead take the ball for Game 1 of the ALDS. This sets up Pomeranz to start Game 2 against the Astros. He finished the regular season with a 3.32 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 173.2 innings.
