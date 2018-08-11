Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Picks up win in relief

Pomeranz (2-5) allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief and was credited with the win in Friday's 19-12 win over Baltimore.

This was Pomeranz's first appearance out of the bullpen after he was moved out of the starting rotation earlier this week. He entered in the fifth inning with Boston down by three and became the pitcher of record when the Red Sox put up a six-spot an inning later. For now, the left-hander will remain in the bullpen without a clear path back to the rotation. Brian Johnson will remain in the rotation until Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) returns from the disabled list.