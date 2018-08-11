Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Picks up win in relief
Pomeranz (2-5) allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief and was credited with the win in Friday's 19-12 win over Baltimore.
This was Pomeranz's first appearance out of the bullpen after he was moved out of the starting rotation earlier this week. He entered in the fifth inning with Boston down by three and became the pitcher of record when the Red Sox put up a six-spot an inning later. For now, the left-hander will remain in the bullpen without a clear path back to the rotation. Brian Johnson will remain in the rotation until Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) returns from the disabled list.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Moved to bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Rotation role in discussion•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Fails to reach five innings•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Available out of bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not assured of starting role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...