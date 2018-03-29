Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Pitches in minor-league game

Pomeranz (forearm) tossed 60 pitchers during a minor-league game in Florida on Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pomeranz was officially placed on the 10-day DL on Monday as he continues to recover from a forearm flexor strain. There's a chance that he could be ready to return to Boston in two weeks but a precise target date should come into focus in the near future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories