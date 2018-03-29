Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Pitches in minor-league game
Pomeranz (forearm) tossed 60 pitchers during a minor-league game in Florida on Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pomeranz was officially placed on the 10-day DL on Monday as he continues to recover from a forearm flexor strain. There's a chance that he could be ready to return to Boston in two weeks but a precise target date should come into focus in the near future.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Placed on DL•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Throws in minor-league game•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Appears headed for DL•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Will throw minor-league game Friday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Completes simulated game•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Scheduled for game Sunday•
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.