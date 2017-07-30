Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Pitches well in no-decision versus Royals
Pomeranz allowed one run on seven hits and one walk across 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday. He struck out four.
Pomeranz pitched well in this one, inducing 15 swinging strikes and getting nine groundball outs during his time on the mound. He was only scored upon via an RBI double from Alcides Escobar in the fourth inning and was on the hook for his 11th win before some late bullpen struggles saw the Royals finish on top. Pomernaz has been effective of late, delivering four quality starts in his last six tries to lower his ERA to a solid 3.46. He will look to continue his strong recent form Friday against the White Sox.
