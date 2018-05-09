Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Pitches well in no-decision
Pomeranz (1-1) took a no-decision in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He recorded six strikeouts.
Pomeranz appeared ready to exit the game in the second inning with an apparent fingernail issue on his left index finger, but remained in the game and pitched well for Boston. Giancarlo Stanton got the best of the 29-year-old with a pair of solo home runs, but he otherwise kept the Yankees' bats quiet. Pomeranz has put together two straight quality starts after a pair of rough outings to begin his season, and now has a 5.23 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 20.2 innings.
