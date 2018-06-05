Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Placed on DL

Pomeranz was moved to the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left biceps tendinitis, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The move is retroactive to Saturday, so Pomeranz will be eligible to return June 12, although it's unclear if he'll be ready after the minimum. Pomeranz felt discomfort following his last start Thursday against the Astros, per Drellich. More information on a possible return date will likely surface in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories