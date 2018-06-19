Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Plays catch Tuesday

Pomeranz (biceps, neck) played catch on flat ground Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pomeranz played some long toss in the outfield before firing off some pitches from flat ground. While this is an encouraging step for the lefty, he'll remain without a timetable for his return until he's able to resume mound work. In the meantime, Steven Wright will continue to fill in for Pomeranz in the rotation.

