Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Plays catch Wednesday

Pomeranz returned to his routine and played catch Wednesday after being diagnosed with a left forearm flexor strain this past weekend, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pomeranz was removed from Friday's spring game due to the injury, but reiterated that he left because of precautionary reasons. The left-hander said that he was "pain-free" after being re-evaluated Tuesday, so expect him to work his way back into his throwing program over the next couple weeks.