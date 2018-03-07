Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Plays catch Wednesday
Pomeranz returned to his routine and played catch Wednesday after being diagnosed with a left forearm flexor strain this past weekend, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pomeranz was removed from Friday's spring game due to the injury, but reiterated that he left because of precautionary reasons. The left-hander said that he was "pain-free" after being re-evaluated Tuesday, so expect him to work his way back into his throwing program over the next couple weeks.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Pain-free, resuming throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Update expected•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: MRI reveals flexor strain•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: To have MRI on Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not concerned about elbow•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Out with forearm tightness•
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...