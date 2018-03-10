Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Progressing from forearm injury

Pomeranz (forearm) believes he will be ready for the start of the 2018 season and is expected to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday or Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pomeranz said that his arm is doing just fine and that he's on the verge of throwing a bullpen session. He was able to resume a throwing program earlier this week and shouldn't have any trouble getting back to full health by the time Opening Day rolls around, barring any setbacks.

