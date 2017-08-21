Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Ready to start Wednesday
Pomeranz (back) threw a bullpen session Monday and is ready to make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Indians, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Pomeranz had to leave Friday's game with back spasms, but was optimistic that he'd be ready to go by Wednesday. It looks as if those plans will come to fruition, as he was able to successfully complete Monday's bullpen session. Prior to Friday, Pomeranz had managed to string together a series of solid outings, as he'd picked up three wins and posted a 2.30 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over his previous five starts.
