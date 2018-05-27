Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Remains in rotation

Manager Alex Cora said Pomeranz will make his next start in Houston, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Whether or not Pomeranz was going to remain in the rotation needed to be addressed after the left-hander recorded just 10 outs Saturday. He's allowed 12 runs in 11.1 innings over his past three starts and has a 6.75 ERA through seven starts overall. "He struggled against lefties, and it wasn't a great day for him, but we trust this guy. He was in the same spot last year, all of a sudden he turned it around. He'll go to Houston Thursday and make adjustments the next few days and see if it works out," said Cora. Pomeranz's velocity has been down this season, struggling to reach 90 mph after living at 92 mph in 2017. "It's clearly something that I need to figure out mechanically," he said. "Something I need to start doing correctly to get that jump back in velocity."