Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Remains in rotation
Manager Alex Cora said Pomeranz will make his next start in Houston, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Whether or not Pomeranz was going to remain in the rotation needed to be addressed after the left-hander recorded just 10 outs Saturday. He's allowed 12 runs in 11.1 innings over his past three starts and has a 6.75 ERA through seven starts overall. "He struggled against lefties, and it wasn't a great day for him, but we trust this guy. He was in the same spot last year, all of a sudden he turned it around. He'll go to Houston Thursday and make adjustments the next few days and see if it works out," said Cora. Pomeranz's velocity has been down this season, struggling to reach 90 mph after living at 92 mph in 2017. "It's clearly something that I need to figure out mechanically," he said. "Something I need to start doing correctly to get that jump back in velocity."
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Shelled by Braves•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Finds his fix•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Chased early in Friday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Walks five in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Notches first win Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....