Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Return not forthcoming
Pomeranz (biceps) has been unable to progress to mound work after he recently began experiencing pain in his neck, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
On a positive note, Pomeranz said Wednesday that the pain in his left biceps has mostly dissipated, but the neck issue has continued to delay the 29-year-old's return from the 10-day disabled list. Until Pomeranz is able to throw bullpen sessions and face hitters again, the Red Sox are unlikely to have a clear target date for his return. Steven Wright has filled in admirably in the first two starts Pomeranz has missed while on the DL, tossing a combined 13.2 shutout innings.
