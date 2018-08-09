Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Rotation role in discussion

The Red Sox are expected to meet Thursday to discuss whether Pomeranz or Brian Johnson should remain the rotation, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Pomeranz hasn't been good in three starts since coming off the disabled list, posting a 5.02 ERA while failing to pitch more than five innings. Johnson has fared better during his time in the rotation, although his length was challenged Wednesday when he tired in the sixth and seventh innings.

