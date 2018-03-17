Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Scheduled for game Sunday
Pomeranz (forearm) will throw two innings in a controlled minor-league game Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Pomeranz could get another two starts in before the end of spring training, but he appears likely to open the year on the disabled list.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Throws bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not expected back by Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Progressing from forearm injury•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Pain-free, resuming throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Update expected•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....