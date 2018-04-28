Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Second bad outing leaves coaches wondering
Pomeranz (0-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rays. The results left pitching coach Dana LeVangie to speculate if the left-hander was tipping his pitches, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. "I don't know if he's tipping or not," said LeVangie. "But I'm going to watch to see if he his... There were some curious swings for me throughout the game that made me think about watching a little more video."
Pomeranz was pummeled by the Rays, who hit three home runs, the most he's allowed in one game. All of them cleared the wall, including one from ninth-place hitter Rob Refsnyder, whose last homer came in 2015. Rays hitters weren't overly concerned with Pomeranz's curveball, his signature pitch, and waited on his low-wattage fastball. The state of his curveball was of primary concern to manager Alex Cora. "Teams make adjustments and honestly I do feel there's something else going on right now," manager Alex Cora said. "We'll take a look at it and see if we can make an adjustment with him and if the breaking ball is working, then we'll know where we're at with him." According to BrooksBaseball.net, Pomeranz threw his curve 20 times and did not generate a swing-and-miss on the pitch. The Red Sox will look to straighten him out in time for his next scheduled start Wednesday at home against the Royals.
