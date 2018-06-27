Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set for rehab assignment next week
Pomeranz (biceps) is expected to head to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday for a rehab assignment, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Pomeranz didn't seem to experience any physical problems during Wednesday's 30-pitch simulated game, though he admitted that he wasn't able to throw his curveball for strikes, which is to be expected after a lengthy absence. The left-hander has been sidelined since the beginning of June due to left biceps tendinitis, but he appears to be on the verge of a return to the big leagues if all goes well next week. Manager Alex Cora failed to remark on whether Pomeranz will require multiple appearances at the minor-league level and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he winds up pitching a couple times for Pawtucket.
