Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set for rehab outing Saturday

Pomeranz (biceps) will make a rehab start Saturday and maybe another during the All-Star break, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cotillo originally reported Friday as the date for Pomeranz's third rehab outing, but apparently the team has settled on Saturday. Pomeranz only built up to 60 pitches in his July 7 start for Triple-A Pawtucket and may need one additional rehab outing beyond Saturday to prepare for a return to the major leagues. The lefty has struggled to a 6.81 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 37 innings sandwiched between a pair of DL stints -- he opened the year on the disabled list with a forearm injury.