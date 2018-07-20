Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set for start against Baltimore on Tuesday

Pomeranz (biceps) will start against the Orioles on Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pomeranz hasn't started a big-league game since May 31 in Houston as he's spent the majority of the past two months recovering from left biceps tendinitis. He was able to partake in a sixth minor-league contest in recent days, tossing a tidy six innings for Triple-A Pawtucket in which determined his readiness moving forward. He will take the spot of Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) in the rotation.