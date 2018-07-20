Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set for start against Baltimore on Tuesday
Pomeranz (biceps) will start against the Orioles on Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pomeranz hasn't started a big-league game since May 31 in Houston as he's spent the majority of the past two months recovering from left biceps tendinitis. He was able to partake in a sixth minor-league contest in recent days, tossing a tidy six innings for Triple-A Pawtucket in which determined his readiness moving forward. He will take the spot of Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) in the rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Successful rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: To remain in Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set for rehab outing Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Third rehab start scheduled•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Makes second rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Goal to improve mechanics Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart