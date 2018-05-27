Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Shelled by Braves
Pomeranz gave up five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings Saturday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.
It was a brutal outing for the lefty, who recently thought he had found a mechanical fix that would improve his performance going forward. His ERA now sits at 6.75 and he has failed to go more than four innings in three straight starts. The Red Sox have some options if they want to adjust Pomeranz's role, notably Steven Wright, who threw three scoreless frames out of the bullpen and got the win Saturday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Finds his fix•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Chased early in Friday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Walks five in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Notches first win Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Second bad outing leaves coaches wondering•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....