Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Shelled by Braves

Pomeranz gave up five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings Saturday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

It was a brutal outing for the lefty, who recently thought he had found a mechanical fix that would improve his performance going forward. His ERA now sits at 6.75 and he has failed to go more than four innings in three straight starts. The Red Sox have some options if they want to adjust Pomeranz's role, notably Steven Wright, who threw three scoreless frames out of the bullpen and got the win Saturday.