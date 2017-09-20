Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Silences Baltimore bats in quality start
Pomeranz tossed 6.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Pomeranz was sharp in this one, allowing just three men past first base as he lowered his ERA to a superb 3.15. Unfortunately Kevin Gausman tossed a gem on the other side, so the left-hander wasn't in line for a win despite his third quality start in the last four turns. Pomeranz is in strong form down the stretch and will look to keep it going Monday against the Blue Jays.
