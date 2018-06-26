Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Simulated game scheduled for Wednesday

Pomeranz (biceps, neck) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Pomeranz has been out since the end of May after being shut down with biceps tendinitis. Assuming his sim game goes well, he'll likely head out for at least one rehab start before returning to Boston. If he only needs one rehab start, he'll likely return near the end of the first week of July.

