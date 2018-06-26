Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Simulated game scheduled for Wednesday
Pomeranz (biceps, neck) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Pomeranz has been out since the end of May after being shut down with biceps tendinitis. Assuming his sim game goes well, he'll likely head out for at least one rehab start before returning to Boston. If he only needs one rehab start, he'll likely return near the end of the first week of July.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cumings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...