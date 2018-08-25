Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Strong relief effort in loss

Pomeranz allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Rays.

Pomeranz was as good as we've seen him this season, particularly with his fastball. The left-hander arguably threw his best heater, with the four-seamer maxing out at 92.8 mph and the sinker hitting 92.2. Pomeranz replaced an ineffective Hector Velazquez, who had started in place of the injured Chris Sale (shoulder). The Red Sox won't need a fifth starter until Sept. 2, so Pomeranz will continue to pitch out of the bullpen. However, his effort Friday could lead to that Sept. 2 start if Sale's not ready to go by then.